PERRY — Mayor James Huguelet issued an admistrative order today that states his opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders banning non-essential businesses from operating during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Huguelet’s order also says the city will continue “not having strict enforcement of these orders” and, effective immediately, the city “will not assist other law enforcement agencies in the strict enforcement of these orders.
“It is past time that government leadership treat the people of Michigan and of Perry like the reasonable, thoughtful adults they are,” the order states. “I took an oath to uphold and defend the Michigan Constitution, as well as the U.S. Constitution and to ensure the God-given rights of the people of Perry are not violated… Our focus needs to be on reopening our city and getting people back to work… Together, as a community, we will overcome this pandemic, and as Americans, we will persevere and come out even stronger than before.”
Huguelet also asks Perry residents to continue to practice social distancing, washing of hands, wearing of masks, and other measures recommended by government and medical professionals.
(1) comment
Will you enforce minor shop lifting laws? No use of turn signals? Drive away at gas stations? Or do pick and choose the laws you enforce?
