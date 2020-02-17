Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Snow this evening will change to rain showers late. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will change to rain showers late. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.