PERRY — At the city council’s Feb. 3 meeting, Mayor James Huguelet appointed Genevieve Contrel to the Perry City Council to replace Michael Queen, who is moving out of the city.
Contrel has served on the Perry Planning Commission since last year.
Huguelet said the choice was easy, given Contrel’s work experience. He said he was pleased to work with her on the planning commission and looks forward to doing the same on city council.
Contrel moved to Perry about 12 years ago when she took a job at Michigan State University as its chemical safety officer.
Previously she worked as an EMT in Genesee and Oakland counties.
“MSU is a city unto itself, with a power plant and water treatment facility and things like that. Those all involve chemicals, so it’s my and my team’s job to make sure that’s all being done in a safe way,” Contrel said.
She said she plans to use some of the knowledge and experience she has gained working at MSU to help the residents of Perry.
She is also a certified emergency manager through the Michigan State Police.
Now that she is on council, Contrel said one of her major focuses is environmental issues.
“Perry is a small town but it does have some natural features, wetlands, things like that, that are definitely worth preserving and balancing that with the need for the city to grow the tax base.”
Her term is up in November. She said she would like to see how her term goes before deciding on whether or not to run for reelection.
Contrel said her decision to move to Perry was deliberate.
“I had been commuting to MSU from the Flint area for a couple of months, and on my drives home I would stop at different communities. In Perry people were always out and about. Kids were playing at the park, people were walking their dogs, and I really liked that. I really love living here,” Contrel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.