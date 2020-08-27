Truck fire closes I-69 west of Perry

PERRY TWP. — A semi-truck fire blocked westbound I-69 just west of Perry Wednesday morning for several hours.
About 10:15 a.m., the tractor-trailer was reported on fire on the side of the road near the 105 mile marker.
Perry Fire Rescue responded to the scene and the highway — in a single-lane construction zone — was closed for several hours while firefighters extinguished the fire and had the vehicle towed.
The cause and whether there were any injuries is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.