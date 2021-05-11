LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation today said work is getting underway on I-69 between Shaftsburg and Perry.
MDOT will complete “flood coating” on about 5 miles of the highway as part of a $9.1 million project started in 2020.
MDOT said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The work could be completed as soon as May 28, but is weather dependent, MDOT said.
According to an MDOT press release, flood coating involves the use of epoxy-based sealers and overlays to cover an entire surface of the road to seal cracks and prevent moisture intrusion, which will extend the life of the pavement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.