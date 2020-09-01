PERRY TWP. — An Owosso man who was riding a motorcycle was critically injured in a crash at Winegar Road and M-52 Saturday evening.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist, who was not identified, was northbound on M-52 about 7:20 p.m. and attempted to pass “several” vehicles. The motorcyclist struck a southbound car that was turning west onto Winegar Road.
The 46-year-old Owosso man was transported to Sparrow Health System in Lansing by Perry Area Fire Rescue, where he was listed in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was a 69-year-old East Lansing resident. They were not injured.
