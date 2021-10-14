41-year-old Flint man killed in I-69 crash

SHIAWASSEE TWP. — A 41-year-old Flint man was killed early Wednesday afternoon when his pickup truck struck the rear of a parked semitruck along I-69.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the semitruck was legally parked alongside the eastbound lanes of I-69 just west of State Road when the Chevrolet pickup truck hit the rear end. The tractor-trailer was outside the traffic lane, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office said the reason the victim was driving on the shoulder of the highway was unknown.
The highway’s eastbound lanes were closed at the Perry exit at M-52 until about 3 p.m. as emergency personnel worked at the scene. The westbound lanes were unaffected.
A medical examiner investigator, and firefighters from Shiawassee Township, Perry and Laingsburg were called to the scene or to help with traffic. Central Dispatch also was credited with assisting.
Neither the victim nor the driver of the semitruck were identified by police.
