1 or 100: ‘It all helps’

PERRY — People from around the world are getting healthier by riding bikes and contributing to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) at the same time, thanks to a Perry resident.
For two years, Cody Dean has tooled around country roads in Perry during the month of September to raise hundreds of dollars annually for the national nonprofit CCRF’s Great Cycle Challenge USA, combining getting fit with helping out a good cause.
Last year — having purchased a new bicycle and wanting to stay active during the pandemic — he upped his game, enlisting help from his coworkers at Houston, Texas-based BMC Software. They work remotely from across the U.S., Canada, India, Asia-Pacific countries, and Latin America.
“We had people from all over the globe riding bikes,” Dean said. “They were talking to all of their friends and family members and professional networks, and raising money.”
Setting a goal of $1,000, his team from the business computer software company raised $54,000 for the cause, logging miles on mobile or stationary bikes during the month of September 2020.
“It was pretty impressive,” Dean said. “We challenge and encourage each other. I was amazed, I was thrilled.”
This year, Dean’s fourth, the roughly 34 cyclists have jumped their collective goal to $50,000. He is hopeful they’ll wheel past that mark. He has already exceeded his individual goal of $500 in pledges, sitting at $800.
“But I’m not going to stop my fundraising efforts,” he said. “I continue to post my rides online and recruit sponsors.”
Inspiring Dean to hit the road for a cause were his late parents, both of whom battled cancer. His father passed away from brain cancer and his mother survived a long struggle with breast cancer, emerging as a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness, Dean said. She was a big supporter of her son’s CCRF fundraising efforts until she died two years ago.
“Also, I’ve just always liked riding bikes,” Dean said. “Four years ago, I was looking for something to encourage me to get out and ride. I found the Children’s Cancer Research Fund and it was perfect. It helped me set a goal and help with cancer research. I want to contribute.”
The first year, Dean, still getting himself into good riding condition, set a modest goal of 25 miles. He’s up to 150 miles now, aided by the Cannondale gravel bike he purchased two years ago, which he fitted out with fat tires for riding in the snow.
Dean rode as an individual until last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic spurred him to invite coworkers to form a team. He figured they were all cooped up at home and working too hard. Cycling was an effective way to relieve stress and clear their heads.
“Bikes are also a great way to stay socially distanced,” he said. “Word spread, and more people joined the team.”
Their cycling hobby has given Dean and his wife, Angela, who often rides with him, the opportunity to explore country roads in the Perry area, where they moved with sons Brad and Randy six years ago.
“It’s nice. I enjoy the back roads,” Dean said. “My bike is built to handle it, and there’s not much traffic.”
He invited everyone to support a Great Cycle Challenge participant or register and ride for the cause.
“You don’t need a team,” Dean said. “And you can do 1 mile or 100 miles. It’s about spreading the word, and every rider helps.”
Children’s Cancer Research Fund’s stated mission is to end childhood cancer and provide better treatment options. Donations raised during the Great Cycle Challenge help make up for the relatively small amount of federal funding allotted for childhood cancer research, 4 percent.
Since 1981, CCRF has contributed more than $200 million to research, support programs for children and families, and education and awareness outreach. Last year, 85 percent of funds raised went directly to program services.
For more information about the Great Cycle Challenge or to sign up, visit greatcyclechallenge.com.
