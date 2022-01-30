Fire

departments battle

vehicle blazes

The Argus-Press

ANTRIM TWP. — Multiple area fire departments were callled to the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon along Beard Road.

Shiawassee Township and Perry fire departments responded to reports of a fully engulfed pickup truck on Beard Road between Scribner and Bancroft roads about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the blaze and whether there were any injuries is unknown.

Both departments responded to a semi-truck fire on westbound I-69 east of exit 105 earlier Saturday.

