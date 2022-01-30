Fire
departments battle
vehicle blazes
The Argus-Press
ANTRIM TWP. — Multiple area fire departments were callled to the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon along Beard Road.
Shiawassee Township and Perry fire departments responded to reports of a fully engulfed pickup truck on Beard Road between Scribner and Bancroft roads about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The cause of the blaze and whether there were any injuries is unknown.
Both departments responded to a semi-truck fire on westbound I-69 east of exit 105 earlier Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.