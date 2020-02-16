Perry group quits talks with city over MacQueen home

PERRY — The city of Perry and the Perry Historical Society have been unable to reach a new agreement on an ownership structure for the Calkins-MacQueen house, but, according to Perry Mayor James Huguelet, the door for talks remains open.
The city and the Perry Historical society currently have in place a use agreement dating back to the 1970s in which the city owns the house and the Perry Historical Society can operate a museum in the historic building.
The agreement has led to some conflict over upkeep and maintenance and the two sides formed a working group earlier this year to try to create a better working framework.
Huguelet said talks were going smoothly — he thought — and he was surprised to receive a letter from the Perry Historical Society earlier this month saying they would like the situation to remain the same.
The letter is dated Feb. 6 and addressed Huguelet and members of the Perry City Council.
It reads, “Effective immediately the Perry Historical Society withdrew in its entirety the proposal for additional language to the existing use agreement approved by the city on June 4, 1974, which agreement is still in effect. The Perry Historical Society thanks Mayor James Huguelet and members of the city council for their efforts and support. The Perry Historical Society looks forward to many years of historical preservation and improvements to the Calkins-MacQueen home and museum under the existing use agreement.”
A message left for society President William Roback was not returned before press time.
Huguelet said he would like to see the two groups continue talks and finalize a new use agreement.
“In an ideal situation, that agreement would include us transferring ownership of the home to the Perry Historical Society and there be protections put in place that if they reach a point in the future where they cant maintain the home then ownership would revert back to the city,” the mayor suggested.
The house, built-in 1878 by Charles Calkins, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was willed to the city in 1941 by Bessie MacQueen, Calkins’ daughter. It was the first “stick-built” home in Perry, and was Bessie MacQueen’s home as a child.
The Perry Historical Society moved to the house in the 1970s, and stores memorabilia and other historical items related to Perry history.
When MacQueen willed the property to what was then the village of Perry in 1941, there were several stipulations included in the donation. One stipulation was the home “should remain standing and in good repair.”
