Perry adds position for full-time police officer

PERRY — The Perry City Council voted 4-0 to create a position for a new full-time police officer at a special meeting Tuesday evening.
According to Chief Kyle Bawks, two part-time officers have recently accepted full-time positions with other departments, and one full-time officer has been off due to contracting COVID-19. Bawks added that officer was in the hospital for nearly a month while recovering, and has not yet returned to work.
“We are in a unique time in law enforcement,” Bawks told the council. “We are here locally in the city looking at six officers, four of whom are full time… covering nearly 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I’m losing both my part-timers to full time departments … I don’t know of a department in the county right now that is not looking to hire.”
The city’s general fund will cover the cost of the salary and medical benefits for the position, and will still have a balance of approximately $411,000 for 2021.
Bawks added that a shortage of certified police officers across Michigan has even affected the Michigan State Police, who have offered lateral moves into MSP from various local jurisdictions and academies.
After Bawks addressed the assembled council, council member Bob Porter made a motion to create the position. It was seconded by Randy Coffey.
Porter asked Bawks whether the potential new position would be permanent if the officer who has been out with COVID returns. Bawks said the position would be permanent, and that if the positions were filled by part-time police officers, potential overtime costs would likely exceed the normal salary for a full-time officer.
Mayor Sue Hammond then pointed out that Perry has received more applications for building permits in 2021, likely meaning population growth in the near future and the need for additional police personnel.
“I think it’s high-time we move toward full-time. I think it’s overdue,” council member Mindy Galbavi said.
The council then approved the full-time position. Council members Steve Wallace and Adam Grass were not present at the meeting, but the council was able to establish a quorum with four of its six members present.
Bawks said due to the officer shortage in Michigan he couldn’t give an estimate of when he would be able to hire an officer, but was confident that he would find the right one.
“It will take time,” Bawks said. “I’m not going to promise that because we post this tomorrow, we’re going to have someone by the end of the week. But I want the right person and I believe that they’re out there.”
