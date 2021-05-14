CORUNNA — A Perry man was sentenced to at least six years, two months in prison Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for his role in an August 2020 shooting in Owosso, and for smuggling heroin into the Shiawassee County Jail.
Alex Letts, 20, was given the prison term, and ordered to pay court costs and fines for one felony count of prisoner possessing contraband and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Letts was credited with 273 days served.
“You were on bond for bringing contraband into the jail, along with some other offenses,” Stewart told Letts. “While awaiting disposition of those charges, you committed the assaultive crimes bringing you before the court today.”
Before announcing sentence, Stewart pointed out that defense attorney Jacquelyn Babinski had negotiated a Killebrew plea agreement in April, which gives a defendant the right to withdraw a guilty plea if they aren’t happy with the sentence, as well as a promise not to impose consecutive sentencing. However, Letts was the subject of numerous disciplinary reports in jail before and after the plea agreement, and Stewart said he would not abide by the agreement.
Those reports were generated after Letts allegedly smoked a banana peel and made jailhouse alcohol. Letts disputed those reports at Thursday’s sentencing.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner called Letts’ violations in the jail “just the tip of the iceberg,” and pointed out that while Letts didn’t pull the trigger during the 2020 shooting incident, Letts had given the order to do so. Koerner asked the court to impose consecutive sentencing.
“Luckily nobody was killed as a result,” Koerner said. “But there were people that were struck by the bullet. He was directly involved … We can’t tolerate that in this community, judge. After these charges were issued, I recall that he was kind of thumbing his nose at the system, posting pictures on the internet of guns and money, and ‘catch me if you can.’”
Babinski blamed her client’s behavior on a bad upbringing, and pointed out that a family member had introduced Letts to hard drug use at a young age.
“Up until eighth grade, he was an all-American boy,” Babinski said. “He was really involved in school, he was a star football player, according to his grandpa … He got in trouble in school, got started with marijuana as a gateway. As we know, substance abuse is an addiction.”
Letts — along with Michael Evans, 20, and Spencer Ryder, 27 — was charged following an August 2020 incident in which Evans admitted to firing a single shot from a .22-caliber revolver at three people. The round did not hit anyone, but ricocheted off concrete, fragmented and peppered the victims with shrapnel. None were seriously injured.
The shooting took place after a fight that allegedly began as a disagreement over a drug deal.
Evans and Ryder were arrested by Owosso police the following day; however, Letts fled. He was apprehended several weeks later in Lansing by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team.
Police said Letts had about 2 ounces of cocaine, heroin and a stolen gun with him when he was arrested. He also was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant from Clinton County for carrying a concealed weapon. He also currently has a drug-related warrant pending in Ingham County.
Evans was sentenced by Stewart in March to nearly nine years in prison for his role in the shooting. He admitted to firing the shot at the victims.
Ryder pleaded guilty in April to an accessory after the fact charge, and is currently awaiting sentencing, which has not been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.