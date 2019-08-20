PERRY —Jami Cromley, the director of the Community District Library made the case at last week’s Perry City Council meeting for a newer, larger building for the library.
“It’s time, we’ve been there for 70 years. You don’t want to miss this opportunity because in 20 years, is there going to be another building?” she said.
“Perry voters decided to join the Community District Library in 2008. It was when the economy was taking a downturn and the city had to tighten its budget. The residents decided overwhelmingly to join the district library and there are a lot of benefits to that. It takes a lot of the burden of funding the library off of the city,” she said.
“But there is a caveat to that — the municipalities have certain responsibilities, and their responsibilities are buildings. Because the millage (to fund CDL) is so low, the library is responsible for staff, materials, computers and those types of things. The municipalities’ responsibility is building and site maintenance,” Cromley said.
She then went on to explain that the services the library offers today are much different than what the current building was designed for.
“A lot has changed since when the library was first built. We are very big on programming. We do a lot of kids and teens and programming events, discussion groups, cooking demonstrations and more. My point is that this is not the same library that it was in the 1950s, we use it differently and therefore we need more room,” Cromley continued.
“We don’t have a meeting room, so there is no separate room for programs. When something is really popular, it gets crammed in there.”
Cromley said several years ago, staff with CDL tried to reconfigure the library for a more open floor plan. She said that while it did help somewhat, it didn’t go far enough to solve the issue.
“We’re really trying to ramp up the teen programming. A lot of larger libraries have a separate space for teens, and we just don’t have that. The teen area is in the back on a couple of shelves,” Cromley said.
She stressed that today a library is more than a place for people to check out books.
“It’s a community center that patrons come into with their own devices. Kids come after school — and not every kid has a place to go after school — but they can come to the library. Kids want to come study together at tables and again, we just don’t have room for that,” Cromley said.
“What’s driving this, why are we asking for this now and not five years ago? Well, you may or may not be aware that the library was gifted by Ken and Joanne O’Berry — a generous amount of money. They wanted to see it invested in the community. We want to invest their money wisely. We don’t just want to invest their money in an old building where we can’t expand and provide new technology and services.” Cromley explained.
According to Perry Mayor James Huegelet, the funds left by the O’Berrys have to be used on the library and cannot be used on anything else. The funds, however, have to be used for programming and can’t be used to purchase a building or to make any upgrades.
Amongst other things, the library would like to expand their children’s area, and add toddler and teen areas and a “maker studio.”
Currently, the library has about 1200 feet of usable space.
At its Aug. 7 special meeting the city council nearly moved forward on the planned purchase of a new building for the library.
That building would more than double the amount of usable space.
The city had an option to purchase the former dune buggy shop located at 130 S. Main St. that expired.
The option gave the city the exclusive purchasing rights for the sale price of $135,000.
The council was set to vote on whether or not to approve the real estate purchase. At the last minute, a representative from Central Pharmacy, who is the brother-in-law of Councilman Adam Grass, floated the idea of jointly purchasing the vacant former PNC Bank at 150 S. Main St. It is currently for sale and the asking price is $235,000.
He said the building could potentially be split, with half being used by the pharmacy and half being used by the library.
The council has yet to decide on a path forward on a new library building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.