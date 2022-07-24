PERRY — Graham Church, 7320 W. Beard Road, will be hosting its 2022 Free Special Needs Harvest Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
Children, adults and families affected by disabilities are invited. This free event will include hayrides, a petting zoo, carnival games, face painting, video games, gift baskets, music, food and more.
