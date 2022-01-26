PERRY — City Council member Randy Coffey has resigned from the council and the city is seeking applicants to fill the position.
The appointment will be a partial term ending Dec. 1, but the candidate can run for the next full term during the election in November. Petitions to be included on the ballot are available at Perry City Hall.
For more information, please contact Mayor Sue Hammond at (517) 625-6155 or (517) 202-5507, or email shammond@perry.mi.us.
