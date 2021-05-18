Perry man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material

CORUNNA — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Monday announced the arrest of Brian Scott Johnson, 51, of Woodhull Township, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.
Johnson was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, the MSP said in a press release. The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Johnson allegedly was sharing child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Police executed a search warrant at his home. Johnson was arraigned Thursday in 66th District Court on three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Court records indicate the alleged crimes took place in March this year.
Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin is listed as Johnson’s attorney.
Records show Johnson posted a $15,000 surety bond and was released from jail. As part of his bond conditions, he is forbidden from having contact with minor children.
A probable cause conference is slated for 8:15 a.m. May 26 and a preliminary exam at 2 p.m. June 1, both before Judge Ward Clarkson.
Johnson has no prior criminal record in Shiawassee County.
