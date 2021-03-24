Fire’s impact struck family hard

PERRY — Kevin Grubb, 42, was diagnosed with throat cancer Feb. 12 and had his voice box surgically removed March 1.
Less than three weeks later, on March 19 in the middle of the night, his house in the city of Perry was completely destroyed by a fire, along with the garage and three cars.
The cause is still under investigation, but is believed to have started because of a faulty electrical outlet.
“They ended up in a bad situation,” Brad Grubb of Perry, Kevin’s brother said, “and then it got way worse.”
Fortunately, Grubb, his wife Sara, adult children Autumn, 22, and Caleb, 21, and mother-in-law Reta Fulton, 62, managed to get out — in their underwear and nighties — uninjured.
Caleb had woken up to see billowing smoke. He shouted, “The house is on fire” and made sure everyone got up and out.
“Thank goodness it woke him up,” Sara Grubb, 40, said. “Otherwise, it would have been a complete disaster.”
Their other son Tyler, 19, was safe, since he was staying at his uncle’s house down the road.
However, the family dog — who was spotted outside after the fire — and cat are still missing. The Grubbs are temporarily staying together at a motel.
If Kevin Grubb’s illness made things hard, the fire made thing much worse. All of the Grubbs’ belongings were lost in the fire. Kevin Grubb, because of his cancer, can’t go back to work for a year.
The family has only one vehicle, a car Fulton had loaned out but got back after the fire.
Two family members, Sara Grubb said, are suffering post-traumatic stress disorder, waking up in the night believing the house is on fire. It feels so real, they can smell the smoke.
Then they realize they’re not in the house but the motel.
Sara Grubb said she is struggling without her cat, who was her friend.
“My parents are taking it pretty hard — my siblings, too,” Tyler Grubb said Tuesday.
One great consolation for the family is how their community has stepped up to help. On the night of the blaze, next-door neighbors — whose own houses suffered fire damage — took them in.
Sara Grubb praised the Perry Fire Department, who not only extinguished the blaze but also provided the family with some much-needed essentials.
Since that terrible night, friends, neighbors and total strangers have given the Grubbs cash. They’ve taken them clothing and food.
“The community has been absolutely awesome,” Sara Grubb said. “We are so thankful for everything they’ve done for us — even people we’ve never met.
“I was amazed by how much people actually cared,” she continued. “People still have a heart. It’s renewed my faith in the world a little bit.”
More help is needed. Brad Grubb has set up a GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/f/help-resart-life-kevins-house-is-gone.
The family has said they could use gift cards from Meijer, Kroger or Walmart to help with food. They can be mailed to the address of the burned-out house, 409 E. Second St., Perry, MI 48872. The Grubbs are still checking the mailbox.
They are also looking for a used car that runs well to purchase, so they can drive to work and doctor’s appointments.
Both Sara and Kevin Grubb, who have been married 20 years, grew up in the Perry area. They owned the house that was destroyed, and hope to tear down and rebuild a new house on the same site with the aid of their homeowners insurance.
In the meantime, they are simply trying to put one foot in front of the other.
“Kevin is holding up fairly well,” Sara Grubb said, “but he’s having a lot of emotional meltdowns. Everything’s getting to him.”
