CORUNNA — A Perry man who was sentenced to prison in January 2021 for fighting police officers had his evidentiary hearing Tuesday adjourned after he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.
Philip Blocker, 26, was convicted by a jury in October 2020 of three felony counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer. Immediately following the jury’s decision, Blocker attempted to flee the third-floor circuit courtroom and was tackled and restrained by several court bailiffs and police officers.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart then sentenced Blocker to consecutive prison terms totaling a minimum of four years, but left open the possibility of a boot camp-style program. According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Blocker completed one of those programs and was granted parole Aug. 24, 2021.
However, attorney Jeffrey Rupp filed an appeal on his client’s behalf immediately following his conviction and sentencing, and raised concerns about Blocker’s medical records and neurological evaluation. A message left with Rupp seeking comment was not returned before press time.
An order from the Michigan Court of Appeals dated Nov. 23, 2021, ordered the case be remanded back to Shiawassee County for an evidentiary hearing based on Rupp’s appeal. That hearing had been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, but Blocker had COVID symptoms, and Stewart rescheduled the hearing for the week of Feb. 14.
Blocker was charged after Michigan State Police responded to a call April 8, 2020, at his home. Blocker and his mother had gotten into an argument, and a family member called police. The caller told dispatch there might be firearms at the residence.
When police arrived, Blocker was in his bed, and did not respond to commands from police to show his hands. According to testimony from three MSP troopers who were at the scene, they went “hands on” and attempted to get Blocker to comply.
During the altercation, Blocker “kicked and flailed” before kicking one trooper in the face, and “had his hand on” the stun gun of a trooper, who shocked him several times. After Blocker was handcuffed, MSP Sgt. Terry Berdan testified, Blocker was “acting like he had a mental health issue,” and he did not believe Blocker was genuine about not recognizing the troopers were police officers.
Blocker’s mother also was involved in the fracas, attempting to stop the police from arresting her son. She was not arrested at the scene, but later was charged with two felony counts of resisting/obstructing.
Prosecutors offered Blocker a plea deal in July 2020, which would have reduced the felony charges from resisting/obstructing to misdemeanor attempted counts, with a recommendation any potential sentences would not be imposed consecutively. Blocker rejected the plea offer.
Judge Matthew Stewart told Blocker before sentencing that he had considered a sentence that included probation and treatment, but due to Blocker’s behavior in the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting sentencing, the judge was instead imposing consecutive sentencing.
Stewart noted Blocker had 16 misconduct reports for numerous incidents, including making jailhouse alcohol, fighting guards and sexual harassment of a female guard, as well as the fact that Blocker attempted to flee the courtroom following his conviction by jury in October 2020. Public Defender’s Office attorney Doug Corwin, who represented Blocker at trial, blamed Blocker’s behavior on a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a car crash when he was 16.
