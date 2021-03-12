PERRY — The Perry City Council voted 4-0 to approve a special ambulance assessment at a meeting March 4.
According to the resolution, the city council made the determination to create a special assessment district consisting of the entire city, to be known as the “Ambulance Services Special Assessment District of 2021.”
“It’s a necessary assessment that I think people recognized,” Mayor Sue Hammond said of the assessment.
The city will levy $65 per parcel every July 1. According to the assessment, a unit is defined as a single family residence, a mobile home being used as a dwelling, a residential apartment in a multi-family or multi-use structure, or a commercial or business property with zero to five full-time employees. An additional assessment will be placed on commercial or business properties for each multiple of five full-time employees.
SSESA’s budget is about $1.4 million and half comes from assessments. The service covers about 12,000 households. The Perry assessment will raise $66,950 in the first year.
The new assessment increases the rate charged from $45 to pay the city’s share of the budget for the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance. The rate had not been increased since at least 2005.
Perry Fire Chief Guy Hubbard said previously it’s necessary to renew the assessment and increase it for the first time.
Hubbard said the city has to offer more money to attract paramedics. SSESA has 16 full-time ambulance staff members and six part-timers.
Hubbard previously said the assessment only goes toward ambulance service.
Fire services are funded differently, through millages in areas serviced by the on-call volunteer department.
SSESA serves all of the city of Perry, Durand, the townships of Perry, Antrim, Burns and Vernon, as well as half of Bennington and Shiawassee townships. The villages of Bancroft, Morrice and Vernon also are included.
Each municipality pays for its portion of the service through its self-determined funding mechanism, all were paying $45, except Durand, which already pays $65. All the areas served are in the process of considering increases as their current assessments expire.
