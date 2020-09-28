PERRY — City fire officials said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of a house fire that occurred early Saturday morning, leaving a family without a home.
Perry and Laingsburg firefighters were dispatched to 303 Orchard St., near Watkins and Lincoln streets, about 7:25 a.m. Saturday, according to Perry Area Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Chad Nickels.
Upon arriving on scene, firefighters were able to contain the flames in about 30 minutes, Nickels said, though the structure was deemed a total loss.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
Perry Area Fire Rescue was assisted with tankers and manpower at the scene by L.S.W. Emergency Services.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family whose home was lost in the blaze.
To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/perry-family-lost-everything-to-house-fire.
