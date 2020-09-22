PERRY — The Perry City Council has returned to live meetings, having set up a way to social distance in order to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor James Huguelet said.
Council meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month, unless otherwise posted, at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St.
For details, visit perry.mi.us or call (517) 625-6155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.