Peek’s perseverance

PERRY — Sixteen-year-old sophomore Jylon Peek is tearing it up as a right-handed pitcher for the Perry varsity baseball team this season with 60 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA.
Considering the fact he was hit by a car in Laingsburg in August 2020 and sustained a leg injury that nearly ended his baseball career, he’s happy things have turned for the better.
Peek was confined to a wheelchair after the injury and then had to use a walker. He said the nearly 1,000 hours of rehabilitation was frustrating.
“It sucked,” Peek said in between two games Thursday against Lansing Sexton. “I had to have help with everything. I just wanted to get back on the field. Basically my whole life was video games. I couldn’t really do anything.”
Tyler Peek, Jylon’s father, recalled getting the news about the accident.
“I thought it was a joke,” he said. “They had him all doped up by the time I got to (Sparrow Hospital in Lansing). He had cuts like all the way around his calf that went down to the muscle and across his thigh,” Tyler Peek said. “He got lucky there. He got real lucky. He wasn’t able to walk and ended up getting a blood clot in his leg.”
One day about a month after the accident, Tyler Peek was laying on one couch and Jylon was on another. At the time, Jylon was using a wheelchair — or was supposed to be.
“He’s a big kid, but the little things like getting into the shower and the bathroom were hard,” Tyler Peek said. “But he was determined to get out of that damned wheelchair. I remember one day, (my daughter Taylor) said, ‘Look dad, Jylon’s walking around.’”
“I didn’t want the wheelchair anymore,” Jylon said. “I had to go to the bathroom. I didn’t want to wake him up, so I just hobbled over there.”
The Ramblers beat Lansing Sexton by mercy rule in both games Thursday (16-1, 24-0), with Peek playing in left field due to restrictions on innings for pitchers. In Thursday’s first game, Peek drew a walk and had a triple, scoring both times he reached base, and added two hits in the second game. Peek also pitched in a game May 17 and had 10 strikeouts.
Peek, who also suffered a broken collarbone in the August accident, has also battled elbow and left ankle injuries while playing sports. He may have to undergo surgery in the future for the ankle injury.
Peek, who is 6-foot-3, also played JV basketball in the winter at guard. The ankle injury has prevented him from being able to dunk a basketball, which he was on the verge of being able to do prior to his injuries.
“I had two rim grazers,” Peek said. “My ankle is still bad.”
On top of the injury and rehabbing his leg, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented family and friends from being able to see him play earlier in the season.
“Not too many people were able to come out,” Peek said, adding he’s hopeful for a good showing in districts and finishing the season over .500. His grandfather, sister and father were present at Thursday’s games, and a decent-sized crowd was cheering on the Ramblers with COVID restrictions having recently been eased nationally and in Michigan.
After Thursday’s wins, the Ramblers are one game over .500 (13-12-1). With 24 more strikeouts, Peek would set a new school record for strikeouts in a season.
“We get on a roll, and these guys are tough to stop,” Tyler Peek added. “This year, we’re lucky to even have a season.”
Jylon Peek was quick to praise first-year Perry coach Lonney Norton. The Ramblers, after dropping several games out of the gate, have found their groove and won seven straight games.
“We’ve put in a lot of work,” Jylon Peek said. “We started off the year bad. Now we’re back. We’re on a streak right now.”
