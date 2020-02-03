PERRY — An elderly man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The man, who was in his 70s, was struck by a vehicle on Keeney Street, near Main Street. It’s possible the man was already laying prone in the street when he was struck and killed, police said.
Perry Police Chief Kyle Bawks confirmed his department responded to the scene of the fatality, but could not provide any further details because the victim’s family has not been notified.
“At this point, we believe the person was already down in the road, and was not upright,” Bawks said.
The Argus-Press will provide details as soon as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.