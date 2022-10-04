Perry celebrates homecoming

PERRY — Perry High School celebrated homecoming last week.
The second annual Perry Homecoming Community Tailgate took place and was “a huge success — passing out over 900 hot dogs, chips and drinks to our biggest fans,” Superintendent Lori Haven said in a press release.
During the tailgate, Sheila Scott from LAFCU welcomed families and gave out water bottles and footballs.
In addition, Jamie Pavlica and Jackie Hurd, representing the Perry Alumni Association, provided information about the work of the association. Justin Weller was there to represent the Michigan College Access Network.
The community later enjoyed the homecoming parade, and celebrated a varsity football win against Leslie.
