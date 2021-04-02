Perry council welcomes new members

PERRY — The Perry City Council officially added two new council members Thursday, bringing the body back up to full strength.
Perry City Clerk Devin Miller administered the oath of office to Steve Wallace and Randy Coffey, who replaced Terry Wood and Kraig Elliott, who both resigned in February.
Wallace previously served on the city council for 10 years. He also is a former Perry mayor. He is retiring from his full-time job this year, and said he expects to have more time to work for the city.
“It’s really good,” Wallace said after the conclusion of Thursday’s meeting. “I talked to a few council members, and it really re-energized me to make the city a better place for residents. That’s always been my motivation.”
Coffey said he was honored to be recommended by Mayor Pro Tem Sue Hammond to serve on the council. He is co-owner of Amy’s Diner in downtown Perry.
“I’ve been here all my life,” Coffey said. “And then I’m on the fire department, too, so I’ve got a lot in this community. I’ve been here all my life, grew up here, went to school here… My focus is to try and get some stuff downtown — car shows and events and stuff. We got a lot of energy here now.”
After swearing in its new members, the council took up several issues.
n Council discussed ongoing renovations at the Calkins-MacQueen House. They voted to hold off on testing for lead for now, until the current repairs are completed. Council member Bob Porter said he’d rather err on the side of caution and have the testing done. The council voted to discuss the issue at the next council meeting.
n Council member Larry Lambert discussed several ideas for events in 2021, including a car show in September, and the potential purchase of a movie projector and screen.
The projector and screen would be used to show movies in parks several times during the summer. Lambert said those ideas are in the early stage of development.
n The council approved a proposal to fund one month of spraying several Austrian pine trees near at the Calkins-MacQueen House for a possible disease. The proposal will be amended at further meetings as necessary, and funding would have to be approved by the council. Porter added that timing was essential, since the best time for spraying is done during the spring when trees are budding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.