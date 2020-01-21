Perry area man convicted of seeking child for sex

FLINT — A Genesee County jury Friday found a Perry man guilty of child sexually abusive activity.
He now faces the possibility of up to 20 years in prison for attempting to meet a 14-year-old girl at a hotel in April 2019. The “girl” actually was a Genesee County Sheriff’s detective.
According to Genesee County online court records, George Earnest Huffman III, 43, was convicted of the single felony charge after his three-day trial, and was acquitted of two other felony counts — accosting, enticing or soliciting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
The felony conviction carries a possible $100,000 fine.
Huffman was also charged as a habitual offender-fourth offense, which could potentially increase the sentence he eventually receives.
Huffman posted a $7,500 cash/surety bond May 29, 2019, and had been free until his conviction by jury Friday. Huffman was remanded to the custody of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office until sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Feb. 18 in 7th Circuit Court before Judge F. Kay Behm.
Prosecutors offered Huffman a plea deal Jan. 14, but Huffman rejected it. Records do not indicate the terms of the proposed plea agreement.
Huffman was arrested in April 2019 by the then-newly formed Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), along with 21 other individuals, as part of an online sting operation. The GHOST team was formed by former Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickel to fight human trafficking.
In several social media posts following his arrest, Huffman disputed the charges, and claimed his charges were a case of entrapment, and that police had used dating apps illegally in their investigation.
“So far, through my process, it has shown to me to be nothing more than immoral acts by the county and violations of constitutional rights for nothing more than extortion to fund and keep their county running,” Huffman wrote in a post.
Huffman’s Facebook page claims membership wth several local government and nonprofit groups, including the Perry Township DDA, Shiawassee Council on Aging and Perry Dream Park. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate as a U.S. Taxpayer’s Party candidate.
He is, however, a former member of the SCOA Board and DDA. Perry Dream Park’s website does not list Huffman as a member.
