PERRY — The city council voted unanimously this past week to challenge a city charter amendment approved by voters earlier this month that requires the city to allow medical marijuana facilities and provide staff to manage the system.
On Nov. 2, voters narrowly passed a charter amendment allowing medicinal marijuana in Perry. The proposal also directed the city to create a “City Department of Medical Marijuana responsible for overseeing the local regulatory structure for such facilities.”
The amendment passed 230-222 with only 29.68% of eligible voters (452 of 1,523) casting ballots.
On Nov. 18, Mayor Sue Hammond said she had received a legal opinion from Michigan Assistant Attorney General George Elworth that indicates the charter amendment does not comply with Michigan’s Home Rule City Act.
“As council, we need to recognize the fact that over half of those people voted, in regard to this proposal, voted in favor of having a medical marijuana dispensary in the city of Perry,” Hammond said during Thursday’s meeting. “I think that the amendment, as it was presented, the amendment to the charter was very misleading, very confusing. Unless someone actually spent time, focused and read it prior to the vote, I don’t think they maybe understood what they were voting on, let alone passing.”
She added that the charter amendment would allow up to seven medical marijuana facilities in Perry, which would “change the face” of the city.
Council member Bob Porter said the council “in a sense” was going against the will of voters.
“‘Yeah, you guys voted for this, but too bad, we don’t agree with you,’” Porter said. “It may be legally correct. They may have done it correct. But it did go onto the ballot, people voted and people said, ‘Yes we want it.’ So now, we’re going to say, ‘No, you can’t have it.’”
“I don’t think that’s right,” Hammond said. “I don’t appreciate your statement of that. I think it’s very facetious, very flip and very incorrect.”
After a lengthy discussion, the council voted to authorize the city attorney to file the challenge, and also to refer the issue to the city’s Finance and Ordinance Committee for consideration.
Hammond added via email Tuesday that the council recognizes the vote of the people, and is moving ahead with a city ordinance to allow a dispensary or provisioning center in Perry. She said she would expect that “to be in place in the spring.”
The city’s Planning Commission will identify an appropriately zoned area for a medical marijuana dispensary to operate.
The charter amendment passed by voters requires the city to authorize eight licenses for seven types of medical marijuana facilities, including two marijuana provisioning center licenses, and one each for a safety compliance facility, secure transporter, processor, class A marijuana grower, class B marijuana grower, and class C marijuana grower.
A further provision in the amendment states that within “30 days of the effective date of this article, the (Perry) city council shall enact all ordinances and resolutions necessary to facilitate operation of this article, but no ordinance or resolution shall limit or restrict the application of the provisions of this article.”
The city’s current zoning law bans medical marijuana dispensaries, stating that none “shall be commenced, conducted, operated, or utilized in any zoning district on or from any property within the City of Perry.”
An exception to the rule allows the “lawful dispensation of medical marijuana by a primary caregiver personally dispensing to not more than five qualified patients.” The city also currently prohibits recreational marijuana facilities.
An outside group called Shiawassee Cares Coalition circulated petitions among Perry residents, gaining enough valid signatures before the deadline to put the question on the ballot. No information about Shiawassee Cares Coalition could be located online.
On Nov. 18, several city council members took issue with the group’s tactics.
Council member Steve Wallace said getting the charter amendment on the ballot “should have been handled the right way.
“It should have come to council first, before they said, ‘This is what you’re going to do,’” Wallace said. “This is what you’re going to do. Not what can you do for us?”
Council member Mike Connell said the effort seemed “disingenuous.”
“It wasn’t, to my knowledge, presented by anybody who actually lives here,” Connell said. “It’s somebody outside the area. So it’s somebody coming from the outside saying, ‘This is what you should do in your town, and there should be seven facilities.’ I don’t agree with that.”
A representative of Shiawassee Cares Coalition indicated some Perry residents are “in discussion to determine the next steps on a potential recall” of Hammond, but declined to comment further.
