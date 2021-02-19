The Argus-Press
PERRY TWP. — Perry firefighters were called to the intersection of Bath and Beardsley roads about 11 a.m. Friday after a train hauling tank cars reported a leak.
According to dispatch reports, a train car containing anhydrous ammonia was leaking.
The train stopped while the problem was investigated.
There were no reports on injuries Friday morning.
Anhydrous ammonia, a common agricultural fertilizer, can cause injury or death if it comes into contact with an unprotected person.
