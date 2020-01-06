Perry, history group move toward deal on historic house

PERRY — The historic Calkins-MacQueen House soon may be receiving long-overdue restoration work.
According to Perry Mayor James Huguelet, the city and the Perry Historical Society are close to reaching an agreement on ownership and funding for the house.
“Our work group from the Perry City Council and the Perry Historical Society have had several meetings and our talks have been very positive. I think we will be reaching an agreement very soon that will be beneficial to everyone and preserve a great asset to the community,” Huguelet said Saturday.
The house needs at least $15,000 for exterior and roof repairs.
Huguelet said the working relationship between the city and the Perry Historical Society has improved recently, the two previously had disagreements over how best to handle the restoration.
“We’ve got a re-energized Perry Historical Society with a lot of new members,” he said. “They tell us that they have donations available to do the restoration on the house and they would like to reach a new agreement with the city that will allow them to go forward. They’re interested in doing activities for the community to invite people in and get them engaged with the MacQueen House.”
The house, built-in 1878 by Charles Calkins, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was willed to the city in 1941 by Bessie MacQueen, Calkins’ daughter. It was the first “stick-built” home in Perry, and was Bessie MacQueen’s home as a child.
The Perry Historical Society moved to the house in the 1970s, and stores memorabilia and other historical items related to Perry history.
When MacQueen willed the property to what was then the village of Perry in 1941, there were several stipulations included in the donation. One stipulation was the home “should remain standing and in good repair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.