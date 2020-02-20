FLINT — A Perry man who was convicted in January of child sexually abusive activity in Genesee County’s 7th Circuit Court was sentenced Tuesday to a minimum of three years in prison.
George Earnest Huffman III, 43, was sentenced to three to 20 years in prison, ordered to pay court costs and fines, and will be required to register as a sex offender. Huffman was credited with 37 days served. An order for Huffman to remit prisoner funds was also issued, meaning any funds he had in his commissary account were to be applied to fines and court costs.
Huffman was arrested in April 2019 by the then-newly formed Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) as part of an online sting operation, in which Huffman attempted to meet a 14-year-old girl at a hotel. The “girl” was actually a Genesee County Sheriff’s Office detective.
The GHOST team was formed by former Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell to fight human trafficking, and arrested 48 individuals in 2019. Huffman was the first of those arrested to be sentenced.
In several social media posts following his arrest, Huffman disputed the accusations, and claimed his charges were a case of entrapment, and that police had used dating apps illegally in their investigation.
“So far, through my process, it has shown to me to be nothing more than immoral acts by the county and violations of constitutional rights for nothing more than extortion to fund and keep their county running,” Huffman wrote in one post.
Huffman was convicted of the single felony charge after his three-day trial, and was acquitted of two other felony counts — accosting, enticing or soliciting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
After posting a $7,500 cash/surety bond May 29, 2019, Huffman had been free until his conviction. Following the verdict, he was remanded to the custody of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office until Tuesday.
Prosecutors offered Huffman a plea deal Jan. 14, but he rejected it. Records do not indicate the terms.
Huffman’s Facebook page claims membership wth several local government and nonprofit groups, including the Perry Township DDA, Shiawassee Council on Aging and Perry Dream Park. Perry Dream Park’s website does not list Huffman as a member.
He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate as a U.S. Taxpayer’s Party candidate. He is a former member of the SCOA Board and DDA.
