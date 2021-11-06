PERRY — The Perry City Council Thursday swore in a new treasurer while saying goodbye to a longtime employee.
The council voted to approve the retirement package for Treasurer Jo Ann Velting, who was set to retire at the end of January 2022 after 31 years of service.
“Jo was planning to retire Feb. 1,” Mayor Sue Hammond said. “She wanted to get to her anniversary date of Jan. 28, which would be 31 years in the employ of the city of Perry as treasurer. Jo’s health has been declining and she needs to retire early.”
Velting has had health issues, and the board voted to give her full retirement benefits to reflect 31 years of employment.
Following the vote, Hammond swore in Meggen Galbreeth, who has been training for two months, as the city’s new full-time treasurer.
In other business Community District Library Director Jami Cromley asked the council to approve funding for interior renovations for the library, which the city does not own. She also requested funding for exterior work to the building, 135 E. Main St.
Hammond indicated she would ask the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners for funding to help with the exterior renovations as part of the federal ARPA monies the county has received. The item was placed on the council’s December agenda.
n The council approved a payment to the Michigan Municipal League for the renewal of liability and property insurance in the amount of $38,685.
n A Christmas Lighting Contest was also scheduled to be judged at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. The contest will be judged by current council members, and former winners and runners-up. The first-place winner will receive $100, and the second- and third-place winners will each receive $50.
n Following the meeting, Hammond said there was no discussion of the Tuesday passage by voters of an amendment that will allow medical marijuana in Perry because the vote has not yet been certified. She added the issue will likely be discussed at the council’s meeting in December.
