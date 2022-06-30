PERRY — City officials announced Tuesday that renovations of the Perry water tower have been completed and the tower is back in service.
The city said in early May that work would begin on a repainting project for the tower. On Tuesday, the city posted on Facebook that “all testing/sampling has been completed per (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) guidelines.”
Perry said in a June 21 post that its department of public works was required by EGLE to fill, drain and refill the water tower to complete the renovation.
