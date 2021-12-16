CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart rejected a request for leniency from a 74-year-old Perry man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and instead sent the man to prison for at least five years.
Stewart Tuesday sentenced Richard Carroll DiMariano to prison on two felony counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and one felony count of using a computer to commit a crime.
DiMariano, who pleaded guilty in September, will be required to register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with one day served.
Defense attorney Patrick Allen read a statement from DiMariano that asked for leniency due to the defendant’s advanced age. DiMariano says he is nearly blind, cannot walk and uses a motorized chair. Allen asked the court to take his client’s age into consideration, and sentence him to probation and rehabilitation.
Stewart, however, said he couldn’t be lenient with DiMariano because it would set an example for others.
“You said to the court through your writing that you’re not a threat to anyone, and you are,” Stewart said. “It’s no secret that this court does the best that it can to try to deter others from committing similar crimes. If I were to let you off the hook because you’re old or you’re disabled, or you can’t see, you’ve got arthritis. I’m sorry that you have those conditions. I really am. I’m sorry you’re here today. But I didn’t put you here. You did. You did this.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner called DiMariano a “disturbing individual.”
“He may not have done those acts but he creates a market for it,” Koerner said. “He puts children in danger by viewing this type of video and by sharing it.”
DiMariano had admitted to downloading images in April 2019 of 13- and 14-year-old children engaged in sexual acts.
As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, six other felony CSAM and using a computer to commit a crime charges were dismissed.
According to court records, DiMariano was charged in July 2020. He was arraigned in 66th District Court before former Judge Terrance Dignan July 13, 2020; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, but DiMariano had been free while awaiting disposition of his case. DiMariano was not allowed to have access to a computer or cellphone as part of the conditions of his bond.
“The message this court wants to send is, ‘Don’t view child pornography.’ That’s the message,” Stewart said. “That message is delivered when folks come before this court and they receive firm but fair sentences.”
