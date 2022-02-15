CORUNNA — A Perry man sentenced to prison in January 2021 for fighting with police officers saw three felony convictions expunged from his record after the Michigan Court of Appeals remanded the case back to Shiawassee County for a potential new trial.
Philip Blocker, 26, instead pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor attempted resisting/obstructing a police officer at an evidentiary hearing Monday morning. In return for his guilty plea, the three felony resisting/obstructing convictions were vacated.
Blocker was originally convicted by a jury in October 2020 of the three felony counts. Immediately following the jury’s decision, Blocker attempted to flee the third-floor circuit courtroom and was tackled and restrained by several court bailiffs and police officers.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart then sentenced Blocker to consecutive prison terms totaling a minimum of four years, but left open the possibility of a boot camp-style program. According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Blocker completed one of those programs and was granted parole Aug. 24, 2021. As part of the plea agreement reached Monday, Blocker will not be on probation or parole, and he has already paid court costs and fines.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Rupp filed an appeal on his client’s behalf immediately following his conviction and sentencing, and raised concerns about Blocker’s medical records and neurological evaluation.
An order from the Michigan Court of Appeals dated Nov. 23, 2021, ordered the case be remanded back to Shiawassee County for an evidentiary hearing based on Rupp’s appeal. That hearing had been scheduled for late January, but Blocker had COVID symptoms, and Stewart rescheduled the hearing for Monday.
At Monday’s hearing, Blocker first stated that he would not accept the plea agreement, and would be requesting a new trial. However, after briefly speaking with his family and attorney, Blocker said he would accept the plea offer from the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutors originally offered Blocker a plea agreement in July 2020 that would have reduced the felony charges to misdemeanors, with a sentencing recommendation that any potential sentences not be imposed consecutively. Blocker rejected that plea offer.
Blocker was charged after Michigan State Police responded to a call April 8, 2020, at his home. Blocker and his mother had gotten into an argument, and a family member called police. The caller told dispatch there might be firearms at the residence.
When police arrived, Blocker was in his bed, and did not respond to commands from police to show his hands. According to testimony from three MSP troopers who were at the scene, they went “hands on” and attempted to get Blocker to comply.
During the altercation, Blocker “kicked and flailed” before kicking one trooper in the face, and “had his hand on” the stun gun of a trooper, who shocked him several times. After Blocker was handcuffed, MSP Sgt. Terry Berdan testified, Blocker was “acting like he had a mental health issue,” and he did not believe Blocker was genuine about not recognizing the troopers were police officers.
Blocker’s mother also was involved in the fracas, attempting to stop the police from arresting her son. She was not arrested at the scene, but later was charged with two felony counts of resisting/obstructing.
At Blocker’s sentencing hearing, Stewart noted Blocker had 16 misconduct reports for numerous incidents, including making jailhouse alcohol, fighting guards and sexual harassment of a female guard, as well as the fact that Blocker attempted to flee the courtroom following his conviction by jury in October 2020.
Blocker had posted bond after he was charged, but it was revoked after being caught drinking at Harper’s Bar in East Lansing in July 2020. He also got into a physical altercation with two women outside the establishment. At least 170 coronavirus infections were traced to Harper’s Bar in June and July 2020 when it reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown.
Public Defender’s Office Director Doug Corwin, who represented Blocker at trial, blamed Blocker’s behavior on a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a car crash when he was 16.
