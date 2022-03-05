CORUNNA — A Perry man was sentenced to at least two years in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for stealing tools and the wedding bands of a family member.
Riley Switzer, 37, was sentenced to a minumum of two years, one month in prison and ordered to pay court costs and fines, along with restitution to two victims in the amounts of $5,000 and $46,194. He was credited with 74 days served toward his sentence.
Before handing down the sentence, Stewart noted Switzer had broken into a storage unit and knocked over an urn that contained the remains of the victim’s mother.
“You hurt people,” Stewart said. “You’ve destroyed things that meant a great deal to them that can never be replaced. I don’t know how to help someone that does things like that … His mother’s ashes, he had to sweep them up with a broom. That’s in my mind and it won’t come out.”
Switzer said in a short statement that he was sorry for the thefts and blamed his actions on drug addiction. He claimed to be unaware the urn contained the remains of the victim’s mother.
“I committed unspeakable transgressions against (the victims),” Switzer said. “I feel I owe (the victim) $46,000 just for that act alone. I feel horrible about it … All I can do is stay sober and pay my debt.”
Both the male victim and the female family member whose wedding rings Switzer stole gave victim’s impact statements.
The man described not being able to perform maintenance on his vehicles or accept jobs because he no longer has the tools to perform any work.
The woman told the court that Switzer had been sober for several years and had not gotten into any legal trouble during that time, but when he began using drugs again, he stole to support his habit.
“He was out of control,” she said. “I feel bad that I had to press charges, but I felt that I had to do that or he was going to die.”
Shiawassee County chief assistant prosecutor Graham Leach thanked both victims for speaking out as victims, and noted that Switzer did have periods of sobriety.
“The crimes that were committed and some of the loss for both (victims) are irreplaceable,” Leach said. “They go beyond theft and fueling an addiction … It shows maliciousness in some ways, or lack of compassion or caring while he committed those acts.”
Defense attorney Robert Hinojosa blamed his client’s actions on a drug relapse after seven years of sobriety. He asked for a sentence that included treatment and probation.
“There is no shortage of run-ins with the law in Mr. Switzer’s background,” Hinojosa said. “But he has gotten back up … He was successful for an extended period of time, about seven years in recovery before he fell down again.”
According to court records, Switzer was charged by prosecutors in September 2021 following an investigation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arraigned before 66th District Court Magistrate Mike Herendeen Sept. 21, 2021; he pleaded not guilty.
The case was bound over to circuit court Oct. 5, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.