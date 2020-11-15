PERRY — The Perry Historical Society is conducting its annual wreath fundraiser.
The balsam wreaths have long been a Perry holiday decorating tradition.
Customers may order wreaths for pickup by messaging on the Calkins-Macqueen Facebook page. Customers may also order by calling (575) 499-6213. People should designate the ribbon and decorative berry choice. Payment should be made at pickup by cash or check. Masks are required at pickup.
Pickup will be at the Calkins-Macqueen House, 127 E. First St. Pickup hours are noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 28, Nov. 29 and Dec. 5. Make an appointment by calling (575) 499-6213.
