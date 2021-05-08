PERRY TWP. — The clubhouse at Countryside Village Mobile Home Park suffered significant damage Saturday as a fire tore through the structure, 4600 W. Britton Road.
Firefighters from Perry Area Fire Rescue, LSW Emergency Services and Shiawassee Township all responded to the scene of the blaze shortly after 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Scanner traffic indicated a dryer malfunction may have sparked the blaze.
A voicemail left with Perry Area Fire Rescue was not returned before press time.
