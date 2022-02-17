New assistant prosecutor realizes lifelong dream job

CORUNNA — New Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Abby Tepper started Monday, but her path to becoming a prosecutor began well before that.
“I don’t ever remember a time, even when I was young, when I didn’t want to be a prosecutor,” Tepper said. “For as long as I can remember, I always just wanted to help people.”
Tepper is originally from Perry, and graduated from Perry High School in 2013. “I haven’t really gone very far (from Shiawassee County),” she said.
She attended Baker College, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and then Michigan State University College of Law for her Juris Doctor degree.
Once she obtained her law degree, Tepper worked for Owosso attorney Barbara BakerOmerod.
“We mostly worked in a lot of family law, divorce and custody matters, probate court, and then I started to get some court-appointed criminal files,” Tepper said. “We covered pretty much everything. Barbara is a wonderful person and a great mentor.”
BakerOmerod said while she’s sad to see Tepper leave, she understands her passion to become a prosecutor.
“She is a wonderful person and a smart, sharp and assertive attorney,” BakerOmerod said via email. “It is a huge loss to my office to have her leave. It is a huge gain for the prosecutor’s office to have her join their team. She went to law school with the plan to become a prosecutor and I am thrilled for her that she has succeeded in that goal.”
Prior to working with BakerOmerod and before she had her law degree, Tepper worked as an intern in Judge Matthew Stewart’s 35th Circuit Court from June to August 2018. After that, she worked as a legal intern with the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office from May to August 2019.
Being familiar with the prosecutor’s office’s reputation for aggressively pursuing criminal sexual conduct and drug cases was one factor that led her to apply for an open position.
“I think I’ll fall right in line with how the prosecutor’s office has worked those types of cases before,” Tepper said. “Victims don’t often have a voice to speak for themselves. We want people to see how much it happens. It’s not an easy part of the job.”
After two days of “shadowing” other attorneys in the prosecutor’s office, Tepper said the “training wheels,” such as they were — would be coming off.
“I was able to tell from the outside, not an attorney but still in law school, that the prosecutor’s office will tackle what they need to tackle,” Tepper added. “I felt it would be a good fit with my co-workers, and it’s the type of office I feel I’ll do really well in.”
Tepper has yet to try a case before a jury, but it’s only a matter of time before she gets her opportunity, given the COVID-19-related backlog of cases in Shiawassee County and Michigan that the pandemic created.
“Abby has strong ties to the community and continues to reside in the county after completing law school,” Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said. “My office worked with her when she did some defense work for her previous employer. She is a zealous advocate and was always professional and has sound ethics. She learned valuable skills in private practice that will make her a successful assistant prosecuting attorney. We are excited about the dynamic Abby brings to the office and we are confident she will make an immediate contribution to our busy trial docket.”
“I went to law school to help people and make a difference in the community I was born and raised in,” Tepper said. “I think being here will be the best utilization of my skills and making a difference to help people. Ultimately that’s my goal here.”
