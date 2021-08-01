Food bank volunteers ‘retire’ after decades of service

PERRY — Dave and Annie Robertson have spent more than 30 years helping feed area residents through the Perry food bank, but finally decided recently it was time to “retire” from volunteering.
“We made a lot of friends there,” Annie Robertson said this week, reflecting on the couple’s 32 years helping with the Perry-Morrice-Shaftsburg Emergency Relief Council (PMSERC).
Dave Robertson first became involved in 1989 after he sold his longtime business, Morrice Hardware. Although he still worked part-time at the business he owned from 1969-89, a friend convinced him that he had enough extra time to volunteer.
“I had retired from my business and one of my friends said, ‘Hey, why don’t you come help us out,’” Dave Robertson said in 2013.
He did a little more than “help out.”
Over the years, Robertson took on numerous roles, including president and treasurer.
Two years after he first started volunteering, he convinced his wife to join as well.
Annie Robertson said a former employee of Dave’s had talked him into volunteering.
“She volunteered him, and he volunteered me,” she said.
What kept the couple volunteering with the group was helping make sure area children had enough to eat.
“It’s an important thing,” Annie Robertson said. “We want to make sure the kids get fed. We wanted to help people. We hope (we’ve made a difference).”
The PMSERC is entirely supported by donations from throughout the community. Known by the community as the “Perry Food Bank,” the council was established in 1982 to provide short-term assistance to those who live in the Perry and Morrice school districts with food and advocacy information. The food bank is located in the basement of Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St., although it is an independent organization.
Food is obtained through donations and distributed by volunteers, by appointment.
Dave and Annie Robertson, now married 68 years, have lived in Morrice since 1969, where raised their family and owned Morrice Hardware for 20 years before selling it to Jeff Harris. Dave, 88, still works at the hardware.
In 2008, Dave Robertson stepped into the role of food bank treasurer and served the past 13 years in that position.
In June, the couple decided to retire.
“They have provided 32 years of service to the community, and wisdom, advice and guidance to its younger volunteers. As we celebrate their retirement, we will also miss them dearly. Congratulations to them and a big thank you for their service to our community,” food bank officials said in a prepared statement.
At the PMSERC’s most recent volunteer meeting, the group honored the Robertson’s with a plaque, flowers and cake to thank them for their efforts.
“They told us we had to come,” Annie Robertson said, “to meet all the new volunteers. There were a lot of good wishes.”
Robertson noted that for some time the food bank had been struggling to operate with fewer and fewer volunteers.
Recently, however, she noted, a local church asked its members to step up and now there are numerous people seeking to hep.
“There are a lot of people now,” she said. “I hope they commit. We were at the bottom of the barrel.”
The PMSERC serves people who live in the Perry and Morrice school districts.
Residents are eligible to obtain aid every three months, as well as other resources. To obtain assistance, donate food or inquire about volunteering , call (517) 625-6155, ext. 7.
Food also may be dropped off at Spalding Insurance, 101 S. Main St., or in the drop box at Carl’s Supermarket, 520 N. Main St.
Monetary donations may be sent to PMSERC, PO Box 783, Perry MI 48872.
