PERRY — The historic Calkins-Macqueen House is in need of extensive repairs, and unless the house is renovated soon, it is in danger of being demolished — and infighting amongst the city council, concerns by residents and an ongoing legal battle with the city leave few viable options and no clear path forward.
The Perry City Council voted 5-0 in July to pay approximately $15,500 for exterior and roof repairs to the house, but Perry Mayor James Huguelet vetoed the move. Now Perry Historical Society President Billy Roback and other residents are again asking the city council to grant the funding request, however, the divided council hasn’t done so.
The house, built in 1878 by Charles Calkins, is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was willed to the city in 1941 by Bessie Macqueen, Calkins’ daughter. It was the first stick-built home in Perry, and was Bessie Macqueen’s home as a child. The Perry Historical Society moved to the house in the early 1970s, and stores memorabilia and other historical items related to Perry history.
When Macqueen willed the property to what was then the village of Perry in 1941, there were several stipulations included in the donation. One stipulation was the home “should remain standing and in good repair,” according to Roback, and the home can’t be sold by the city.
One way for the city to get around the stipulation would be to demolish the house, which many in the community believe is the eventual goal. The property sits directly behind the Perry Area Fire/Rescue building, and the city has recently expressed the need to expand and/or improve that facility.
“The society ran the home for many years,” Roback said. “There was never any funding for the house. All the maintenance on the house was performed by volunteers.”
Roback wants to see the home turned into a museum, and fears losing the house would be a huge loss for the community’s history. That’s why he asked the city for funding to cover the repairs to the house this spring, which were estimated at $15,500.
“I asked the city for funding, and there just wasn’t any way to do that,” Roback said. “It sat all winter with the roof leaking. This spring we went back to the council and the mayor. I sat there as a citizen and listened to the arguments. The council identified the amount of funding needed for exterior repairs. They saw the need and put the funding into the 2019-20 budget.”
At an Aug. 15 Perry City Council meeting, numerous residents voiced their concerns and excoriated the council for allowing the property to fall into its current state of disrepair. Some were worried the possible demolition of the house could negatively impact property values.
At a special meeting Thursday, tempers flared again with numerous residents voicing their disappointment with the council’s inability to reach a solution. The meeting reached a boiling point when Huegelet questioned whether it was appropriate for the council to allow public comment during the meeting
Perry resident Tom Wilson said the council needs to come up with a far-reaching plan so the house can be repaired.
“Bessie Macqueen’s house is a community asset. We have to work together. So far, all we’ve had has been dictated by (Huegelet). Let’s make a long-term plan. You need to be accountable to the citizens,” he told council.
Huegelet rapped his gavel several times and told Wilson he was “out of order,” before telling Wilson to sit down and threatening to have him escorted out of the meeting.
“Try it,” Wilson replied.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the council voted to table the issue until a working group could come up with a viable solution. No further dates have yet been scheduled for the council to vote on the issue.
However, a local company that has a contract to crush concrete for the ongoing resurfacing of I-69, and has been forced by the city to suspend operations due to noise complaints, zoning issues and other concerns has offered a financial solution.
Mosher’s Trucking’s attorneys have offered the city what they say is a winning solution for all parties involved, and would provide funding for the repairs to the Calkins-Macqueen house that wouldn’t cost Perry residents tax dollars.
Mosher’s Trucking, which has filed suit in 35th Circuit Court seeking a court order to allow it to continue operations says it currently has 30 employees who are waiting to go back to work. The company offered the city $15,500 for repairs to the Macqueen house, as well as $5,000 per year for the next 10 years if the city will allow the company to resume operations.
Judge Matthew Stewart will make a ruling on whether work can resume at a 2:30 p.m. Thursday. If the city allows Mosher’s to continue operations, the length of the permit would be for nine months.
Stewart previously ruled against the city at a hearing Aug. 14, but attorneys for the city filed another motion to cease Mosher’s from operations.
William Amadeo, an attorney for Mosher’s, said the offer would end financial losses his client is suffering because of the city orders.
“We are willing to cut a check to the city today for the cost of repairs now and in the future. We are willing to pay for the house or hold a meeting at our expense to come to a solution. We also ask if the city is concerned about the 30 people unemployed.”
Amadeo said the delays in work have cost his client approximately $1.5 million.
“We want to be team players here. If that’s what it takes for my client’s guys to get back to work, we’re willing to do that,” Amadeo said.
Huguelet, however, doesn’t believe the offer was made in good faith, and said the city could not accept it. Huegelet said the city has a duty to enforce zoning regulations, and cannot be swayed by an offer that includes any financial incentive.
“We have a duty to enforce regulations for the citizens. We tried to work with the Moshers and still stay within the bounds of the ordinance. For me the bottom line is that I’m bound by the ordinances the city council passes,” he said.
Mounting legal costs for the city reportedly have already exceeded the $15,500 cost of repairs to the Calkins-Macqueen house. Huegelet, however, said rules are in place for the citizens of Perry and it’s his responsibility to enforce them.
“That’s worth more to me than any amount of money,” he said.
Shirley Smith, the city’s receptionist and accounts payable clerk, is listed by the state of Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Agency as the registered agent of Smith Sand and Gravel of Perry, which bid unsuccessfully on the contract that was ultimately awarded to Mosher’s for the resurfacing work on I-69. Smith’s also does some demolition work for the city, as well as snow removal during the winter.
“The employee referenced (Smith) doesn’t have any role in the process. The city’s zoning administrator and outside counsel make those (zoning and regulatory) decisions,” Huegelet said.
For now, there is no clear path forward for the city council. Roback believes there is ample public support for the repairs to the home, and the longer it is not repaired, the more residents will express their disapproval.
“The mayor said, ‘There’s no interest, and we should clear the lot,’” Roback said. “There’s a responsibility when you take public office, you have to realize you’re taking on responsibilities and commitments that may be decades or centuries old. We may not agree with them, but we don’t have to. Neglect is a very unpopular thing in this country. The mayor is in negotiations to spend $250,000 for a new library. Are we going to be the people who stand up and do what we say we’re going to?
“I’m not blaming the council or the mayor. This is a systemic problem.”
