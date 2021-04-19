PERRY — The Perry City Council Thursday discussed the creation of a downtown development authority (DDA), but did not finalize a decision.
The council ultimately assigned the issue to its Business Affairs and Technology Committee.
The committee will gauge the interest of residents, and whether they believe a DDA is needed.
The creation of a DDA has been an issue the council has weighed for several months. Council has consulted with Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath and others while considering the issue.
Mayor pro tem Sue Hammond noted Perry’s various businesses are divided between the downtown area and along I-69.
“I’m certainly not opposed to a DDA, but the city of Perry is not geographically ideal for a DDA,” Hammond said. “And because of our limited open areas… If we saw the business owners develop a business association and they created a list of what they would like to see happen in the area, more parking or beautification or whatever, and came to the city and said, ‘What can you do to help us achieve these goals?’… Do we need a DDA to do that?”
Council member Bob Porter made a motion to table several other items on the agenda that were related to the DDA; the motion was approved.
In other business, the council discussed possible zoning violations from the city’s Finance and Ordinance Committee. Council member Larry Lambert said the committee said there have been discussions by the committee regarding the issue.
“We are making some progress as a committee, nothing ready to report yet, but we’ve probably had our third draft,” Lambert said, adding that the committee will meet again soon to compare penalties for violations with other municipalities in Shiawassee County.
The council also sought a legal opinion on whether to allow children or post a sign at the Caulkins-MacQueen house to warn of high lead levels. However, no tours are currently allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s attorney has been on vacation and was unavailable to provide an opinion.
