SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Ron and Debi Adkins don’t forget people’s names, especially the names of those who have died.
Ron Adkins, 72, the Shiawassee Search and Rescue (SSAR) search manager and Debi Adkins, SSAR family liaison, became involved as a way to give back to the community after both retiring from their full-time careers.
While it’s fulfilling, they said, they have become marked by the cases in which people have died.
“We were sitting around looking at each other like, “OK, now what do we do?’ Every day is a Saturday and Sunday for us,” Debi Adkins, 62, said. “This gives us something to do. We had nothing else to do but sit there and watch the news and be these couch potatoes guessing, ‘Maybe they’re there or maybe they’re there.” I thought, ‘Let’s get out there and search.’”
Not Letting Go
The SSAR expanded its area of operations to include all 83 counties in Michigan and Fulton and Williams counties in Ohio, after disbanding from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Posse in 2009.
The group’s first (of 41 total so far) search outside of the county was in 2011 in Morenci, which was a part of the group’s annual training program. The group conducted numerous searches in and around Morenci in an effort to locate the Skelton brothers, three boys who have been missing since Thanksgiving Day 2010. Since then, Andrew, 7, Alexander, 9, and Tanner Skelton, 5, have been presumed dead.
Authorities have long believed the boys’ dad John Skelton killed his three young sons while they were staying with him for the holiday. Skelton was sentenced in September 2011 to 10 to 15 years behind bars for unlawful imprisonment.
“It is my belief the boys are alive. My written correspondence with John Skelton over a two-year period led me to that conclusion. John said he gave the boys to a religious group,” Ron Adkins said via Facebook message. “The entire town came out to help, including the police, deputies, FBI and the Ohio Highway Patrol.”
While cases such as the Skelton case remain open, even after others have officially closed, the Adkinses don’t soon forget about the people they’ve rescued and recovered. Of the 41 searches, only two have been found alive.
“I know every one of their names, their faces, everything,” Ron Adkins said, referring to the binder he and Debi Adkins carry filled with missing persons photos and information. “It’s a human being, we never get used to (finding them dead or alive).”
In the binder the couple carries are photos from past searches, thank-you letters from families and sheriffs’ departments and certificates reminding Ron Adkins of the hard work he has put in over the years to successfully bring people “home.”
“It hurts your heart, but then you have this sigh of relief that what you set out to do, you accomplished — so you did what you set out to do,” Debi Adkins said. “Because when you go and go and go and you can’t find them, that’s when you ‘What if’ yourself … What if he’s still alive? What if he’s hurt? What if we don’t find them? What will we tell the family? So when you do find them, it’s a sigh of relief, but it’s a broken heart at the same time.”
Despite the outcomes, Ron Adkins said, “I wouldn’t trade my job with anybody. It’s a very tedious job. It takes more than an interest. It takes a commitment.”
Debi Adkins added, “It takes a big heart.”
Later, the SSAR traveled to Isabella County, to assist in the search of missing 4-year-old Carnel Chamberlain, who went missing June 21, 2012, and was found one week later under the porch of the home.
“It was quite an experience to work within the confines of Tribal Law,” Ron Adkins said. “I was impressed with community involvement on Tribal Lands. They all stepped up to search.”
The SSAR’s most recent search took them to Lansing, where they conducted a search on a 17-year-old case: Rhonda Beers, who disappeared May 15, 2001, on foot in the vicinity of Kalamazoo and Francis streets. No additional signs of Beers were found.
”The Lansing Police Department received a report about a body possibly being buried in the Regent Park,” Adkins said. “We deployed a specialized search team and divided the park into five sectors. The terrain was intense. Rhonda had several aliases and her husband was murdered the next year.”
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Posse
Search and Rescue was originally created in 2003 as an extension of the Shiawassee County’s Sheriff’s Posse. The posse was created in 1964 by then-Sheriff Cliff Porter as a way to improve public relations between the department and the community, according to records on the posse’s website.
Ron Adkins said he, Debi and and a few citizens did their own search and rescues in 2001, prior to officially becoming involved with the posse.
Since the SSAR’s inception with the posse, the group conducted five searches: Christopher Roberts of Durand in 2005 (suicide), Ricky Holland of Williamston in 2006 (murder), Roy Robinette in 2007 in Flushing Township (found alive), John Tierney of Owosso in 2008 (death by exposure) and Max Milholin of Brant Township in 2012 (found alive).
“The sheriff office was notified about a missing man after the Durand Police Department couldn’t locate him,” Adkins said via Facebook message. “The sheriff SAR responded and after setting up a basic north to south pivoting line grid search (Roberts) was discovered facing southwest on the downstream side of a large tree.”
“Finding John Tierney at the airport was totally the sheriff’s office with the posse,” Ron Adkins continued. “We got a report from the MSP that a witness had a ‘live’ sighting of him… The witness lied and we found John four days later by the airport. There is a family marker indicating the spot he was found. A sad case. Witnesses who lie to get attention should be prosecuted, in my opinion.”
After finding Tierney, George Braidwood, who became the new sheriff in 2009, told Ron Adkins he would need to keep his searches in Shiawassee County. It was then Ron Adkins knew he wanted to help as many people as he could.
Ron Adkins continued with Search and Rescue, formally renaming it the Shiawassee Search and Rescue in 2009.
“I said (to Braidwood), ‘We’re going to break away,’” Ron Adkins said.
Recruiting help
On average, the SSAR has about 20 to 25 people involved in a search. The Adkinses said the public is always welcome to join, as long as they are at least 18 and pass a background check.
“We’ll take you even with a criminal record — but zero pedophiles, zero sexual offenders and zero violent crimes of any kind,” Ron Adkins said.
Debi Adkins added, “(We chose 18 because) I don’t want (volunteers) to visualize something they can’t handle in life.”
She added there is a role for anyone who wants to join, including checking volunteers in and out during a live search.
“Before we let them go out, we get their name, phone number, check in time, check out time … That way, if we see they’re not checked in or checked out, we go looking for them. You don’t want to lose your searchers,” Debi Adkins said. “We don’t do this by ourselves, we lead the groups.”
Team leader Dave Brunger, of Bancroft, joined two years ago as a way to bring families’ loved ones home and to raise awareness of the group.
“Be it someone who has inadvertently walked away from their house or went missing due to dementia … That, ultimately, is the motivation,” Brunger said. “I have a sense of accomplishment just knowing there was an effort made (in searching for someone).”
Brunger said while it’s satisfying to bring closure to a family through rescue and/or recovery, it isn’t always the easiest task to get there.
“The first time out (on a search) I was barely trained. There was a need for volunteers and team leaders in the Omarion Humphrey’s case. I was in charge of 12 volunteers for the first time and I compare it to herding cats. It was a challenge with that many people. But, most folks do really well, both inexperienced and experienced.”
Brunger credited the training Ron Adkins and SSAR offers to become a team leader.
“Ron is a skilled trainer,” Brunger said. “He’s done exercises where he’ll take a deck of playing cards and hide them outside and have us look for them in the dark. The cards can be folded up in a tree branch… It’s important just to be aware.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.