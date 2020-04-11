SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — According to Friday afternoon’s coronavirus update from the Shiawassee County Health Department, the number of confirmed cases in the county has edged up to 36, an increase of three infections since Thursday.
The latest number includes one employee at Pleasant View nursing home in Caledonia Township. The employee is self-isolating at home and is being monitored by county health officials, a news release states.
Pleasant View residents are being isolated in their rooms and not participating in group activities. Pleasant View is working with the county health department to ensure residents and staff are safe by following Centers For Disease Control guidelines.
Pleasant View staff members testing positive for COVID-19 will not be able to return to work until:
n At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath);
n At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared;
n All symptoms have improved; and
n The staff member has been released by the Health Department from monitoring.
Pleasant View, the release states, has implemented the following strategies to protect staff and residents from the spread of COVID-19:
n Currently taking temperatures on all residents and staff twice a day
n Monitoring resident’s respiratory status two times a day
n Shutting down all communal spaces and residents are quarantined to their rooms
n Limiting all non-essential visitors for over the past five weeks
n Re-educating staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it is spread
n Staff members wearing masks when they clock in.
No one in Shiawassee County has died from the virus. Out of the 678 tests that have been performed on likely virus cases, 605 had negative results. Several test results are pending.
Of the 36 people who have been confirmed to be infected, 17 are men and 19 are women. The range of ages for infections is 15 to 81 years old. Eleven people have recovered.
Infected individuals are either self-isolating at home or are hospitalized. Their health conditions vary, health officials said.
Cases within the county are located in the following zip codes: 48414, 48418, 48429, 48436, 48460, 48817, 48848, 48857, 48866, 48867 and 48872.
On Thursday, county health officials announced 33 confirmed cases, including eight employees at Durand Senior Care and Rehab.
Mike Perry, CEO of Nextcare Health Systems, the parent company of Durand Senior Care, said Thursday no residents were infected but are being monitored more closely than before.
Across Michigan, there were 22,783 cases and 1,281 deaths as of 4 p.m. Friday.
