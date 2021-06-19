CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday authorized the appointment of Michael Herendeen to fill the 66th District Court magistrate position.
Commissioners voted 5-1 to approve 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson’s appointment of Herendeen, who previously served as Shiawassee County’s coordinator for two years before being terminated in April 2020. Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, voted against the appointment. Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, was absent.
“I think (Michael) has the right skill-set to do the job,” Clarkson informed commissioners Thursday, touting Herendeen’s prior experience as an administrative law judge and Michigan state trooper.
The move to appoint Herendeen comes as 66th District Court Magistrate Daniel Nees returns to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, fulfilling the role of chief assistant prosecutor. Nees has served as magistrate since May 2020.
Herendeen was hired as a part-time county coordinator in February 2018. He formerly worked as an assistant prosecutor in Shiawassee County, and maintained a private law practice in Owosso.
Herendeen also worked as a Michigan State trooper, sergeant and union president before retiring in 2006 after 27 years.
Commissioners voted 5-2 to terminate Herendeen as county coordinator without discussion during an April 2020 meeting, citing poor job performance. Brian Boggs was appointed interim county coordinator during the same meeting. Boggs subsequently agreed to become the permanent job holder in July 2020, signing a three-year contract.
“We fired Michael because he wasn’t doing the job. He didn’t know what he was doing,” Holzhausen said Thursday. “Now we want to make him a judge? That’s beyond my capacity. I just can’t understand it.”
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, acknowledged concerns about Herendeen given his prior termination, but there’s a difference between administrative and legal work, she said.
“I think it would be unfair to say because he wasn’t successful in one job, he won’t successful in another job,” Webster said. “Certainly this board had issues with Mr. Herendeen and there were questions by all of us about his effectiveness as a coordinator. I’m not sure that’s going to reflect on his effectiveness as a district court magistrate.”
“I don’t know what conflict there would be with him working in the court,” Clarkson added. “He would not be over here advising you or attempting to advise you or do anything like that … I’m very happy with my choice.”
