CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s 2020 audit will not only be submitted on time, but ahead of the June 30 deadline required by the state for the first time in several years.
Accountant Ken Talsma of Anderson Tackman and Company issued a favorable opinion of the county’s finances and the county board of commissioners unanimously voted to approve its annual audit Thursday, snapping a four-year streak of delinquent filings.
“It’s awesome,” county coordinator Brian Boggs said moments after Thursday’s meeting. “This is a big accomplishment and it’s taken a lot of work to get us to this point financially.”
Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, commended Boggs, finance director Tracy Bublitz and assistant finance director Lacey Ziola for their efforts to ensure the audit process ran smoothly.
“They were really working to get this thing going,” Root said. “It’s nice to have that in and done.”
The completion of the 2020 audit ahead of the June 30 deadline reflects a vast improvement for the county over recent years. The county failed to submit its 2019 audit on time, missing the June 30 deadline, as well as an extended deadline of July 31.
The 2019 audit was finally approved by commissioners in mid-January this year, with officials citing the coronavirus, technological issues and difficulties with bank reconciliations as contributing factors to the extensive delay. The county also was late completing the 2016, 2017 and 2018 audits, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Seeking more on-site support in completing the audit, commissioners voted unanimously Dec. 17, 2020, to hire Anderson Tackman and Company as the county’s new auditing firm, agreeing to a three-year contract at $41,000 per year. The move marked a departure from Saginaw-based Rehmann Business Advisers, which conducted the county’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 audits.
“A first-year audit is going to be pretty hard even when things are perfect because we’re getting to know you and the county is getting to know us, how everything works and what we need,” Talsma said during an audit presentation in May. “It’s a pretty good audit at the end of everything.”
Auditors identified seven areas for improvement in the 2020 audit. Progress has already been made to shore up those problem areas, according to Boggs.
“Through our efforts to correct them, we are down to two,” Boggs wrote in a memo to commissioners. “The first is overbudgeting, which we are working to correct throughout the year. The second is keeping up with the bank reconciliations. They have been completed timely since summer of 2020, which, if continued, should eliminate this comment next year.”
The audit adjustments are “a big accomplishment,” according to Root, “because a lot of those seven carried over (year after year).”
“We’re just happy,” he said. “We’re happy to move on and hopefully (this will be) a continual trend.”
