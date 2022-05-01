By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
DURAND — With the completion of a dam removal on the Shiawassee River and a reforestation project 20 years in the making, Friends of the Shiawassee River felt a celebration was in order, so those amiable freshwater-lovers held a commemorative ceremony Friday at Shiatown Park which included representatives from the myriad parties involved in the process, including the State of Michigan, the Land Bank, Saginaw Bay WIN and the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners.
Phil Hathaway, a member of FOSR who was on a three-person committee which decided in 2003 that the dam ought to go, said the project couldn’t have been completed without the many helping hands.
“The talent pool that was here today was remarkable. As I looked out on this audience, I saw so many incredible people that were able to handle this project. There was a diversity of talent and no single hero here,” Hathaway said.
In 2003, FOSR conducted a dam removal study with the University of Michigan’s School of Natural Resources. The reservoir behind the dam had filled in with silt over a span of 100 years, and the river was no longer fit for recreational use or generation of hydroelectric power. The waters below the apron were characterized with roiling backwash which had resulted in numerous drownings over the years, per organizational literature.
After the state considered the dam unsafe, the Land Bank and Michigan Department of Natural Resources enlisted FOSR to seek grant funding for the potential project.
In 2013, a year after a $30,000 feasibility study was conducted, the DNR awarded a $162,700 grant for dam removal, which was supplemented by a $62,500 grant from Saginaw Bay WIN. FOSR then conducted stakeholder meetings with the Shiawassee Township Supervisor and settled on a final design concept, adding floodplain restoration and aquatic habitat enhancements to the project.
Jeff Huntington, from the Land Bank, was in attendance at Friday’s event and said that the organization’s decision to fund the project proved worthwhile.
“This is a real success story from a number of perspectives, and it’s you folks that have done the hard work. I can’t think of a better way to spend funds then on projects like these,” Huntington said.
In 2020, the dam removal and stream and floodplain restoration were completed by M.J. VanDamme, Inc. from Gwinn, Michigan. The total project cost was in excess of $730,000 with $635,700 in DNR grants, the $62,500 from Saginaw Bay WIN and over $35,000 in local volunteer support.
Gary Burk, a FOSR board member, said the now free-flowing Shiawassee River will benefit more than just park-goers — the habitat for macro-invertebrates has also been significantly improved, and fish movements will be unimpeded.
Friday, which was Arbor Day, felt like a fitting time to commemorate this “good work,” because of the reforestation project that went hand-in-glove with the dam removal, with greenery being installed all along a previously barren, two-acre area of Shiatown Park.
Hathaway said the reforestation included the planting of 180 trees, with 90 being planted last fall and 90 being planted on April 23.
Park enhancements include a small boat launch and expanded parking facility needed for the increased paddling on the now popular river stretch previously affected by the dam.
