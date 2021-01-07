John Espie’s resentencing delayed

CORUNNA — John Espie’s resentencing hearing that had been scheduled for today has been postponed, after his attorney filed a motion to adjourn sentencing — so that probation agents could speak with the family of Nathan Nover, the man Espie killed in 1999.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ordered an adjournment Tuesday afternoon, but could not set a date for sentencing. Stewart said he didn’t know when he could schedule a sentencing date because it’s unclear how long it will take for probation agents to speak with Nover’s family.
Espie said Tuesday he had requested a delay and had “wanted for 12 years” to have an opportunity to speak to Nover’s family.
The case is being handled by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, who previously said there would be no “Miller” hearing, which is the informal name for a hearing at which a victim’s family can give statements to the court, supporting or opposing parole.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that sentencing juveniles to life without parole represents “cruel and unusual punishment,” citing the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, and ordered all such cases re-examined.
Espie, now 39, was 16 when he overpowered and killed Nover, 71. Nover was using his personal vehicle Nov. 25, 1998, to transport Espie from a juvenile detention center in Bay City to a psychiatric evaluation in East Lansing and then back.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office, which is handling the case because of jurisdictional issues, previously said it does not intend to contest changing Espie’s sentence from life to a term of years.
