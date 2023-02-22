State House Democrats introduce gun reform laws to complement Senate bills

Hundreds of flowers and other keepsakes lay beside The Rock, a popular MSU landmark, as campus opens back up for the first day of classes on Monday at Michigan State University.

 Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP

LANSING — Michigan House Democrats joined their Senate colleagues in the introduction of legislation which is intended to encourage gun safety and help prevent acts of violence like the shooting that took place last week at Michigan State University, legislative leaders announced Tuesday.

“Gun violence has touched the lives of countless Americans. I personally have family members who have been the victims of gun violence and the impact of that violence reverberates for a lifetime,” said House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit). “As elected leaders, it is our responsibility to do what we can to help keep our kids and our communities safe, and that means taking action on common-sense gun reforms. This is not a political issue; it is a public health emergency. The majority of Michiganders support common-sense gun reforms and it is our duty to advance reasonable policy changes that align with the priorities of our constituents.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.