OWOSSO — The Owosso Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers for this Christmas season’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Lt. Justin Steckbauer, officer of the Owosso Citadel, said Wednesday the citadel is in “desperate need” of bell ringers. Currently the list of volunteers isn’t long enough to cover all of the kettle sites in Shiawassee County.
He said he believes the decrease in bell-ringer volunteers is due to COVID-19.
Steckbauer said people can sign up for sites in Owosso, Perry and Durand at registertoring.com or by calling (989) 725-7485 and speaking to Zachary Gilna.
The campaign kicked off Nov. 2 and will run through Dec. 24.
