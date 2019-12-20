Parole absconder sent back to prison on meth charge

CORUNNA — An Owosso man who was released from prison in February was sentenced Thursday to prison again for possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Fagan, 29, will spend at least four years, nine months in prison on the new charge.
Since Fagan was on parole at the time of the offense, Thursday’s sentence will not begin until he completes the prior term. He did not receive credit for any time served.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart also ordered Fagan to pay court costs and fines, and to undergo mental health counseling while serving his sentence.
“It seems you committed more felonies while you were in prison than you did out of prison,” Stewart said. “In 2007, you committed a home invasion-second degree, and that was your first prison term.
“While in prison in 2009, you committed arson, which earned you a consecutive term. In 2012, you possessed a weapon, which earned you a third consecutive prison term. In 2014, you again possessed a weapon, which earned you a fourth consecutive prison term,” the judge said.
Fagan received 113 prison misconduct reports during his sentence.
He was paroled in February. He absconded from parole in June, and was charged for the meth case in July.
He was arraigned July 10 in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan; Fagan pleaded not guilty, and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail while awaiting disposition of the case.
Fagan pleaded guilty to the single felony count at a hearing Oct. 24.
While in the jail awaiting sentencing, Fagan was involved in two fights, and was electrically stunned by a guard in one incident.
“(The Department of Corrections) paroled you in February,” Stewart told Fagan. “You absconded in June, and in July you committed this offense. You’ve been in prison continually since you were first sent there in 2008. You’ve been involved in two fights at the jail. That’s serious business, Mr. Fagan.”
Defense attorney Jacob Raleigh noted his client had no prior drug charges, and asked the court to take that into account in sentencing.
“His record, unfortunately, speaks for itself,” Raleigh said. “He’s been in prison almost as much as he’s been out. This is his first drug charge, and not part of a larger pattern of criminal behavior.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan agreed Fagan has spent almost half his life behind bars and asked the court to impose a sentence within the guidelines.
“I don’t know what alternative this court has,” Finnegan said. “He’s obviously not amenable to any sort of supervision in the community. His criminal history began as a juvenile and has pretty much continued unabated until now.”
Fagan admitted to doing “foolish stuff,” and said he’d been doing well on parole until he picked up the meth charge.
“I’m not making excuses,” Fagan said. “I was just going through some stuff.”
