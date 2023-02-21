Corunna Schools accepts bid to revamp sound and public address systems at Nick Annese Field

Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal, left, speaks during Monday’s board meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CORUNNA — The Corunna Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a $37,096 bid from Advanced Lighting & Sound for upgrades to the sound and public address systems at Nick Annese Athletic Field during Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

The improvements will allow for the ability to control speaker zones separately. There will be wireless microphones for the press box and the field — including a referee mic — a 7-inch touch screen control that can be used to queue up prerecorded songs (such as the national anthem and the district’s fight songs) along with other messages; and a web interface that can be accessed outside the press box. Superintendent John Fattal said the plan is to have the work finished by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.