Corunna Schools accepts bid to revamp sound and public address systems at Nick Annese Field

CORUNNA — The Corunna Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a $37,096 bid from Advanced Lighting & Sound for upgrades to the sound and public address systems at Nick Annese Athletic Field during Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.
The improvements will allow for the ability to control speaker zones separately. There will be wireless microphones for the press box and the field — including a referee mic — a 7-inch touch screen control that can be used to queue up prerecorded songs (such as the national anthem and the district’s fight songs) along with other messages; and a web interface that can be accessed outside the press box. Superintendent John Fattal said the plan is to have the work finished by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Fattal said the renovations of The Nick’s PA system will be the “final piece” of the puzzle that will better equip the stadium to not only better serve the community during Corunna athletic events, but also, ideally, be one of the state’s go-to destinations for higher-level sporting events. He said that the PA system hadn’t been updated since the field was built in 1975.
“I believe we have the most beautiful field in the county,” Fattal said. “It’s top notch for all events we have, whether it’s football, soccer or track, and we think that having an updated PA system will help us be able to host more state-oriented events — regional track meets, state track meets, playoff football games.”
Athletic Director Chris Deines echoed Fattal’s sentiments about the necessity of the renovations to the sound and PA systems.
“It’s a much-needed improvement to help improve an already good facility,” he said.
Advanced Lighting & Sound is an audio visual equipment provider in Troy. Per information provided by the district, the company is “highly recommended” by several other school districts, including Lake Fenton, Holly, Lake Orion, Sterling Heights and Chippewa Valley.
The district also received a bid from SoundCom Systems, an Ohio-based manufacturer, but Fattal said that bid didn’t come with some of the perks of the ALS bid, such as the touch screen and the ability to separately control speakers.
The sound system overhaul is the cherry on top of an extensive series of revamps Nick Annese Athletic Field has seen in the past couple of years. In May 2021, district voters passed two bond proposals, which provided for the installation of synthetic turf field and bleacher replacement at the stadium.
